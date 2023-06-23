Lizzo Donates $50,000 To Support The Trans Community

Lizzo’s talent shines bright, and so does her golden heart.

The singer, entrepreneur and philanthropist recently took to Twitter to announce a substantial donation she’d made in support of the trans community.

LIZZOS JUNETEENTH GIVEBACK IS PROUD TO PRESENT $50,000 TO THE MARSHA P. JOHNSON INSTITUTE.



Thank you to @MPJInstitute for all you do for black trans women & the trans community.



Her charitable initiative, Lizzo’s Juneteenth Giveback offered $50,00 to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute (MPJI), an organization dedicated to protecting and defending the human rights of BLACK transgender people.

“Thank you to @MPJInstitute for all you do for black trans women & the trans community,” Lizzo shared in the Tweet.

Per the org’s website, they were founded in response to the senseless and largely overlooked murders of BLACK trans women and women of color, and work tirelessly to address societal and systemic that reinforce violence toward the groups.

The donation is a part of Lizzo’s 4th annual charitable initiative, The Juneteenth Giveback, which supports Black grassroots organizations.

“I’m so honored to once again be giving back to black organizations that are formed at the grassroots,” Lizzo said. “This year I am also honored to be receiving the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award. When I decided to dedicate myself to positive music, I always wanted to have the resources to be able to bring actual positive change to the world. That’s why I am pledging the entirety of this prize to my 4th annual Juneteenth giveback, which will be helping grassroots Black organizations who are giving back to their communities and their neighborhoods.”