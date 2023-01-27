LinkedIn’s Andrew McCaskill Discusses The Fastest Growing Jobs And What You Can Do To Land One

Every day we’re inundated with a deluge of updates about a struggling global economy and rising living costs. Consequently, companies are responding by tightening their teams and focusing on talent that will help them keep up with an ever-evolving workforce.

Although the integration of technology into critical business processes was happening well before the pandemic, the massive interruption to normal work output during shelter-in-place mandates exacerbated the call for AI in the automation of routine tasks. Subsequently, companies are replacing jobs once held by humans with artificial intelligence, and workers are justifiably concerned. For instance, it was recently reported that Buzzfeed will be using advanced technology to create the same content once written by former employees, many of whom were let go in a massive wave of layoffs.

Fortunately, there are some jobs that are still in high demand (and need humans to fill the), and LinkedIn rounded up those roles in their latest analysis of the 25 fastest-growing job titles over the past five years and the trends defining the future world of work.

At the top of the list were (1) Chief Revenue Officer, (2) Human Resources Manager, (3) DEI Manager, (4) Truck Driver, (5) Employee Experience Manger.

Andrew McCaskill, who leads the platform’s global communications arm, sat down with ESSENCE to discuss the list, what the rankings mean for the future of work, and what we can do to stay competitive.

In today’s time, it’s really important to focus on up-skilling and re-skilling as we continue to grapple with an evolving workforce. Upon taking a closer look at the list, there were a few interesting roles I didn’t expect to land near the top of the rankings. Were there any positions that surprised you?



The surprise for me, although it shouldn’t be considering all of the recent layoffs, is that we’re seeing HR roles all in the top five of the list: human resources manager, employee experience, diversity and inclusion manager, human resources analytics etc. I think the rationale for that is companies did a lot of hiring during the pandemic and many of them brought all of this really great talent into the building. And they’re trying to figure out one, how do we want to retain that talent? Then, how do we engage with that talent in this sort of hybrid environment, post-COVID world? All of these companies are figuring out how do we either get people back into the office where that’s our culture or how do we manage the employee experience and build out an environment that supports both remote and hybrid workers? It’s still something many businesses need an expert’s help with.

Also, I don’t want to discount the fact that truck driver is number four on this list. I think we’ve known that the profession was a pretty good one regarding general job stability, but we’re seeing companies offering CDL-holders $100,000 starting salaries. That’s something we have not necessarily seen for people who don’t own their own trucking companies, and all of this really started becoming a norm post-COVID. We’re out of the heightened pandemic stage and we’re in sort of an endemic now, so positions like vaccination specialist (which made the list last year) is no longer a high priority, but healthcare will always make our round-up because the public is still grappling with the after-effects of the pandemic.



Right, the list is definitely a direct reflection of the times we’re in right now, which seems to be a constant state of survival. You pointed out that professionals are seeking career resilience, not dream jobs. For those that are looking for a mix of both, how can they leverage LinkedIn to strike a balance between the two?



There’s are few things they can do. I think one, if you’re talking about looking for jobs, I would say take a look at LinkedIn’s Jobs On The Rise lists from the last few years because they give a really good indication of what skills are needed for the roles employers are widely and quickly hiring for. And I think the number one thing I would tell people is take a look at the jobs you want or the jobs that you think you are qualified for, use the language from the description to tell your professional story in your LinkedIn bio. Make sure your profile is reflective of the job you want because our algorithm is incredibly powerful, and recruiters will be keyed into those skills the jobs call for. 40% of recruiters are using LinkedIn as their primary platform to source talent, so take advantage of that access.

That’s really solid advice. What about building networks? How can people secure evangelists that will help them get their foot in the door for these high-demand roles more easily?

Great question–first of all, it’s really important to let people know you’re looking for something new, so the best to do that of course is to put it out there to your community—the group chat, on social media, to your family and friend in-person. Then, use LinkedIn to attract the type of attention you want. Turn on the Open To Work function on within your profile. This will alert recruiters that you’re welcoming any opportunities they have that would be a good fit.

Then, continue talking to people, you know. Even if it means talking to the people at your church. A closed mouth doesn’t get fed.