LinkedIn Launches AI-Powered Chatbox To Help Recruiters Coach You Through Getting A New Job

LinkedIn is harnessing the power of new technology to help you land a new role.

The professional-focused social networking platform unveiled two new tools — Recruiter 2024 and LinkedIn Learning, an AI-powered coaching product aimed at helping recruiters better communicate with and identify candidates per an Oct. 3 announcement from LinkedIn.

“AI is quickly transforming recruitment, training, and many other HR practices,” says Josh Bersin, industry analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company in a statement. “LinkedIn’s new features in Recruiter 2024 and LinkedIn Learning can massively improve recruiter productivity and help all employees build the skills they need to grow in their careers.”

The company says that by pairing generative AI with their unique insights gained from the more than 950 million professionals, 65 million companies, and 40,000 skills on our platform, they’ve reimagined its Recruiter product to help our customers find that short list of qualified candidates — faster.

“As the skills required to do our jobs change by a staggering 65% by 2030, the role of HR has never been more important,” Hari Srinivasan, head of product at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, said in the announcement. “Managing this change isn’t easy, and HR leaders will need better data and tools to help their organizations adapt to change, on top of building relationships with candidates,” Srinivasan said.

The new addition aims to provide rapid response advice and curated content recommendations for members based on their professional goals.