Lewis Hamilton is known for being able to maneuver quickly. But the racing champion’s latest business move off the track is proving slow and steady wins the race.

For months reports have been swirling that a group led by the Walton family (owners of the Walmart brand) are working alongside other (including Mellody Hobson and Condoleeza Rice) investors to purchase the NFL Denver Broncos.

When news of Hobson’s minority ownership was announced publicly in June, Broncos player and fellow savvy businessman Russell Wilson shared his thoughts.

“What a tremendous accomplishment and what a gift to be able to do what she’s going to do,” Wilson said after a minicamp practice last week in a statement. “She’s the first Black woman to do this. This is a big deal. This is history. I think it’s gone over people’s heads a little bit. It’s news. It’s a tremendous representation for minorities, but Blacks in particular.

“I think the growth within the NFL and what they are trying to do — the Waltons, too. To do that and honor that is pretty awesome. I think that relationship is really important, and we want to do everything we can to win. That dialogue is everything. That’s what helps win.”

ESPN reported that the final step of the sale is set for Aug. 9 with Lewis Hamilton rounding out the pack. “We’re delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group,” Rob Walton said in a statement. “He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team.”

Hamilton shared his excitement about the historic move via Twitter as well. “Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the @Broncos story!! Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports. Roscoe already thinks he made the team. #LetsRide”

The team is reportedly being purchased for $4.65 billion after cementing their status as on one of the NFL’s most successful franchises with three Super Bowl wins “as well as more Super Bowl trips overall than losing seasons in Pat Bowlen’s ownership tenure” according to ESPN.