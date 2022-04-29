From Lemonade To Lemon Perfect: Water Brand Gets Major Investment From Beyoncé

In an investment match made in branding heaven, it was recently reported that Beyonce’ invested in Lemon Perfect, a hydrating lemon water brand based in Atlanta, Georgia. The iconic ‘Lemonade’ singer reportedly pushed the company’s total Series A funding to $31 million with her investment.

“We are honored and humbled that Beyoncé has become a part of the Lemon Perfect family,” says founder and CEO Yanni Hufnagel. “She is a worldwide icon whose talent, character, and positivity are unsurpassed.

Forbes reported that the company is aiming to use the funds to grow the business to over 40,000 points of distribution by the end of the year.

The amount of money Knowles-Carter invested was undisclosed, but the CEO said it was significant.

“I don’t typically enjoy drinks without added sugar, but Lemon Perfect is delicious,” said Knowles-Carter in a news release. “It was an easy decision to invest in something that not only tastes great and is healthy, but also, and most importantly, allows choosing a healthier lifestyle to be affordable and accessible to everyone.”

Founded in 2017, the fast-growing company reportedly Lemon Perfect quadrupled sales, largely due to consumers looking for healthier alternatives to sugary soft drinks and juices. They enjoyed more than 100% revenue growth in 2022.

“We have never solicited an investment in Lemon Perfect—we just present our vision for the future and the early data signaling that we can disrupt a multibillion-dollar category,” Hufnagel said to Forbes.

The other investors that make up the table are A funding round, which also included capital from consumer product funds like Trousdale Ventures, Beechwood Capital and NNS Capital.