Behind The Scenes Of Le Parlour NYC — A Black-Owned Laser Spa In The Heart Of Midtown Manhattan

Choosing the right laser for your laser treatment requires years of experience in treating patients with darker skin tones. Because like most things, most lasers weren’t initially made or intended with melanin in mind.

In fact, early generations of this laser technology couldn’t distinguish between the pigment in the hair and the pigment in the skin. According to the National Laser Institute, the ideal candidate for laser hair removal was someone with fair skin and dark hair. For individuals with deeper complexions, several risks because the tools weren’t as advanced as they are now to distinguish between hair follicles and melanin pigment.

That’s why it’s important to find options that are better for dark skin types. And thankfully there’s a Black-owned option right in the heart of Midtown Manhattan that does.

Le Parlour NYC Laser Spa is located in the Flatiron District on Fifth Avenue. Owner and Head Esthetician, Shelley D’Aquino, brings 18 years of experience in laser skincare and a special expertise in how to treat people of all skin tones with lasers. In the ever-evolving laser skin industry, Le Parlour NYC Laser Spa is proud to be one of the few Black and women owned laser spas in NYC, and they take great pride in their ability to treat women and men of all skin tones.

“People of color run the risk of having their skin burned unless specialized platforms are used, and they are treated by laser technicians who have specific experience in treating darker skin tones,” says D’Aquino.

Laser treatments are one of the most-sought out skincare trends of the moment, whether for hair removal, acne treatment, to shrink enlarged pores, get rid of fine lines and sunspots, and overall skin rejuvenation. There’s no shortage of options when it comes to removing said hair either, including shaving, threading, tweezing, and waxing. Choosing the right laser requires years of experience in treating patients with darker skin tones.

“When choosing lasers for hair removal for dark skin tones a cynosure elite 1064 ND Yag is by far the best laser,” says D’Aquino. This along with a technician with extensive experience will give you the best results.”

These resurfacing wonders can improve skin quality by brightening, tightening and smoothing — often all at once and with little downtime – even on your lunch break!

“This laser can also be done at lunch time; there’s no downtime with this treatment,” says D’Aquino. “The Advatx Laser is my number one go to for people of color as it’s safe and effective.”

Le Parlour NYC Laser Spa is especially proud to offer ADVATx® skin resurfacing system, a unique laser system to treat rosacea, wrinkles, and acne. This device combines two wavelengths to treat multiple concerns at once, restoring your beauty, confidence, and dermal health. ADVATx® unique technology works by using soft, nanosecond pulses during treatment. The interval between pulses allows for the diffusion of heat, resulting in a gradual increase in the target area’s temperature. As the heat in the target area increases, the surrounding tissue is preserved – making the use of cooling systems unnecessary. Treatments take little time and result in the improvement of skin texture and reduction in hyperpigmentation issues.