Micro-Productivity Is The Cure For When Your Lazy Girl Era Isn’t Enough 

The battle of the newest “girl eras” continues. From Girl Boss To Soft Girl and most recently Lazy Girl, these characterization are all overcorrections for whatever societal ills women were faced with at the time (lower self-esteem, superwoman syndrome, burnout) it seems like we’re always looking for a way to course correct, almost to an extreme degree. Micro-productivity is the happy medium.

For a few months last year, the Lazy Girl archetype took over, which empowered women to seek out ways to do the bare minimum at work while still earning a living. Unfortunately, that has led some into financial trouble while still grappling with the effects of being burnt out. Micro-productivity, the process of dividing a large task into smaller one and rewarding yourself with more breaks after accomplishing them, can help reformed lazy girls get their energy (and money) back up.

Here’s how it can work for you.

How to do microproductivity

These steps can help kickstart your microproductive journey: