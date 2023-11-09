The Las Vegas Raiders Have An All-Black Leadership Team For The First Time In NFL History

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 05: Interim head coach Antonio Pierce of the Las Vegas Raiders, left, team president Sandra Douglass Morgan, and interim general manager Champ Kelly pose for a photo ahead of a game against the New York Giantsat Allegiant Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

The NFL just made history.

The Las Vegas raiders is the league’s first team to with a Black president, Sandra Douglass Morgan; Black head coach, Antonio Pierce; and Black general manager, Champ Kelly.

This comes following Pierce’s recent promotion to an interim coach after previously working as the team’s linebackers coach before being named interim head coach.

In 2022, Douglass Morgan was named as president by team owner and managing general partner Mark Davis.

“I am thrilled that Sandra has agreed to join the Raiders family,” Raiders owner Davis said in a statement obtained by ESPN. “Her experience, integrity and passion for this community will be invaluable to our organization. From the moment I met Sandra, I knew she was a force to be reckoned with. We are extremely lucky to have her at the helm.”

Douglass Morgan stepped into the role and acknowledged both its significance, and challenge.

“It’s no secret that this organization has faced some recent challenges, but I want to be clear, I am not here to sweep anything under the rug or avoid problems or concerns that need to be addressed,” Morgan said at the time.

“We have so much more to do, and I’m excited to be at the helm of that growth and look forward to ushering in the new chapter for the Raiders,” Morgan said at her introduction ceremony at Allegiant Stadium. “The fact is, I have accepted this role because I believe in the promise of the Raiders, I believe in the future of the Raiders, and I believe in this organization’s tenets of community, integrity and, most of all, commitment to excellence.”