This Black Woman Gifted Her Tenants Free Rent For Christmas

Some lucky residents are getting an early Christmas gift thanks to their warm-hearted landlord.

In a viral TikTok video, Britni Ricard, CEO of beauty brand Cota Skin announced that should would be waiving rent for one month for the residents of an apartment complex she owns in New Orleans, LA.

“I want to give to people who give to me,” Ricard shared with her residents in the video. “So, that’s why I brought you here today. So, no, you guys, we will not be giving you guys utility vouchers. In fact, I wanted to actually gift you all with a free month rent.”

Ricard also shared she was aiming launch to homeownership educational seminar to help support residents that are interested in purchasing their own home. “I’m being realistic, and this is just me being 100% transparent, what you all are paying in rent, you all could be paying the mortgage,” she added.

Ricard is a product of New Orleans’ Calliope projects, and has built a multimillion-dollar fortune.

After recognizing the hardships many face, especially during the holiday season, Ricard decided to give back to the community in a significant way, according to a statement shared with ESSENCE. Like many across the nation, housing insecurity continues to rise in New Orleans, with more than 1,000 people living on the street or in a shelter, up from 1,042 in 2021, per a July 2023 NOLA.com report.

“Im so grateful to God for putting me in the position to be able to give back,” Ricard’s video caption stated. “Gifting my tenants with FREE RENT is something I’ve always wanted to do.”