Lamar Odom’s Senior Care Facility Has Been Acquired Less Than A Year After Launching

Lamar Odom just struck a major deal for a company he launched in the memory of his beloved grandmother.

The NBA all star-turned-serial entrepreneur has entered into a deal with internet senior care referral platform ZNest.com to acquire Odom Senior Care. Odom launched the company just earlier this year.

“It became abundantly clear that ZNest.com and Odom Senior Care not only share similar visions but are also driven by parallel missions rooted deeply in personal family experiences,” said Bennett Kim, Z Nest Founder in a news release shared with ESSENCE. “Both organizations strive to provide transparency in the opaque world of senior living, aiming to connect families with senior living facilities that fit their personal needs.”

“We have the same goals so it just made sense for us to work together,” Odom added in a statement shared with ESSENCE.

Under the deal, Odom will assume serve as Chief Creative Officer at ZNest.com in which he’ll aim to empower and engage families looking for quality senior living facilities for their loved ones with operators who understand and can meet these unique needs, per a news release shared with ESSENCE.

As previously reported by ESSENCE in July, the former NBA Lakers player recently shared he was inspired to launch the senior care company because of his loving relationship with his 96-year-old grandmother. Odom Senior Care was built on the foundational premise of making the daunting task of choosing the right senior care a straightforward and transparent process in Southern California, per the company’s site.