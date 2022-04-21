Report: Kids May Be Just As Stressed As Their Overworked Parents

Adulting is definitely hard. But so is “kid-ding.”

Or at least that’s what new research from Talker suggests. Findings from their recent survey of 2,000 American parents revealed that since the pandemic began, 68% have seen their children face significant mental and emotional challenges, like heading back to in-person school (44%), adjusting to remote learning (38%) and grieving the loss of loved ones (28%).

This is interesting since adults have reported high stress rates and overall mental decline since the start of the pandemic, but often, kids get lost in that larger conversation.

Half of the respondents believe children are stressed because they’re missing life milestones, such as participating in graduation ceremonies and birthday parties, has negatively impacted their child’s mental health.

As mentioned, parents are facing significant mental health challenges — the biggest challenges were their work (45%).

Fortunately, many aren’t afraid of seeking help.

63% of parents have enlisted a therapist for themselves, their children, or the entire family, according to the research conducted by OnePoll.

Parents have definitely noticed a change in their children according to the report.

They cited their child’s lack of socialization (47%), showing signs of depression or anxiety (45%) or losing interest in their favorite activities (40%) as the top reasons they sought therapy for their child.