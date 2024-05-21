Laugh And Learn: Kevin Hart And Daughter Partner With Chase For Money Mastery Series

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart gives his daughter, Heaven Hart, advice on building credit and why the Chase Freedom Rise Credit Card is the best option for her.

Kevin Hart knows a thing or two about making his money work for him. With a reported net worth of around $450M, comedic actor-turned-prolific businessman is ready to share some financial advice. Alongside his daughter Heaven, Hart is starring in a new new video campaign, “Family Huddle,” for the Chase Freedom Rise credit card. The series depicts the two discussing critical financial topics including Heaven getting her first credit card, and money management as a new college student.

“I jumped at the opportunity to work on this campaign with Chase Freedom and my daughter, Heaven, because her financial journey is just starting so there’s no better time than now to start having an honest conversation about finances,” Hart tells ESSENCE in a statement.

“It’s critical for Black youth to understand the importance of their financial responsibilities so they can set themselves up for financial success, stability, and get ahead on their financial goals. It’s not something that happens overnight and that’s why my daughter, Heaven, has a Freedom Rise card that’s the perfect steppingstone for her credit journey.”

Article continues after video.

As Hart points out, research shows that students of color have lower financial literacy scores than their white peers. A report from the American Economic Association found that financial literacy scores for minorities were actually 9-16 percentage points lower.



“Kevin has helped us share the power of cashbacking and Chase Freedom with millions of Americans, and we’re excited to now see him empower his daughter, Heaven, with knowledge about smart financial habits,” said Brent Reinhard, General Manager of Chase Freedom. “One of the keys to long-term financial success is starting off on the right foot as Kevin demonstrates in the series with Heaven around the importance of budgeting, saving, and how credit works. We’re proud of the role that a starter card like Chase Freedom Rise can play in setting up people for a strong financial future.”