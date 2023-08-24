Kerry Washington Will Keynote A National Conference Aimed At Empowering Black Women In Sales 

Kerry Washington is stepping off the set to be behind the podium.

The award-winning actress, director and producer will be serving as the keynote speaker for the Sistas In Sales Summit.

Sistas In Sales (SIS), an organization that empowers women of color in sales, returns for its sixth year on Thursday, September 21st through Saturday, September 23rd at the Glasshouse in Midtown East.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kerry Washington as our keynote speaker and to introduce an exciting expansion,” said Chantel George, CEO and Founder of Sistas In Sales in a statement shared with ESSENCE. “Kerry Washington’s achievements as a trailblazer and dedication to equity and social causes deeply resonate with our mission. Her participation is expected to be a source of inspiration and empowerment for attendees, echoing the organization’s commitment to representation and diversity.”

George continues, “This year is special because we are expanding our content to provide solutions to the specific needs of mid-senior-level professionals while also building pipeline opportunities for early-career professionals to start with success. We are grateful to our partners for supporting our vision of taking our programming a step further this year and look forward to connecting with our global community of women in NYC this year.”

According to a news release shared with ESSENCE, SIS will be honoring Bonita Stewart, VP of Global Partnerships at Google; Ben Keith, Strategy and Business Development Manager of DEI at Walmart Connect; Michelle Ward McGee, Director of Global Culture at Microsoft; and Aimee Frank, Area Vice President of Marketing Cloud at Salesforce.

The conference is powered megawatt sponsors including Netflix, Walmart, SAP, Unilever, Microsoft, Opportunity @ Work and LinkedIn, Oracle, Motive, Workday, Braze, Dynatrace, Pinterest, Snapchat, Docusign and TikTok.