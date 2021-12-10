How The #JoyFULLYBlack Campaign Showcases Our Everyday Happy Moments

Getty Images

Black pain has been front and center now more than ever due to the collective social awakening last summer, and the ongoing injustices we are all witnessing in real time. But, we’re tired of that.

The Black experience is so much more than tragedy. Luckily, Frito-Lay and PepsiCo understand that as well. The two food service giants recently announced that as a part of Frito-Lay and PepsiCo’s Racial Equality Journey (REJ) Initiative— which will invest more than $400 million dollars over the next five-years to support the Black community – Frito-Lay has launched its #joyFULLYBlack campaign, a project designed to celebrate the joy-filled stories that are reflected in our communities, families, friendships and daily interactions.

According to a news release, the project is a continuation of Frito-Lay’s ongoing efforts to increase investments, representation and amplification of Black creative voices – in front of and behind the camera.

#joyFULLYBlack launched on November 18. The project was directed by Carlos “Kaito” Araujo, a 24-year-old celebrity filmmaker and photographer that has worked with Drake, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Madonna, Naomi Campbell and A$AP Rocky among others.

“I’m thrilled to have worked with REVOLT and Frito-Lay on a campaign that highlights the Black community’s dynamic, joyful spirit, which is often hidden in plain sight,” said Araujo. “As a creator, it’s incredibly important to me to align with projects that center and amplify our voices in a positive light. My hope is that this visual will spark joy, inspiration and a reminder to acknowledge one another in anyone who watches.”

The campaign is driven by Grammy and Emmy award winning artist, H.E.R who narrates the short film that, according to Frito–Lay, aims to celebrate the many Black joy-filled moments that occur each day in communities across the US. The creative direction focuses on the significance and depth of a Black neighborhood and the moments that permeate the community – reflections of powerful Black joy – as a brother and his sister take a walk through The Block: self-care, reveling in the talent and joy of dancing, waiting for that signature taste coming from the legendary grill master, and even how friendly rivalries are a part of what makes you family.

“At Frito-Lay we are on a journey to bring more diverse representation to our advertising and marketing – both in front of and behind the camera,” Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and CMO of Frito-Lay. “We know change doesn’t happen in a vacuum, so we are proud to engage partners like REVOLT and Black creators who can authentically tell stories of joy through moments that are unique and meaningful to the Black community – and more accurately represent them.”

The commercial will run exclusively on Revolt.

“We believe in the power that Black creators have and how they change the world by impacting culture in ways that no one else can,” Andre Woolery, Head of REVOLT’s Branded Content Agency. “As the head of REVOLT’s internal content agency, #000000, and a creator myself, it brings me immense pride to empower talented Black directors, writers, editors, actors, music producers, and producers with unique opportunities. Projects, like this one, centered on the positive impact and investment in Black audiences is imperative. I salute Frito-Lay for being a future-forward brand that sees branded content as an opportunity to also operate as social impact.”