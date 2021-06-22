Jemele Hill Partners with Spotify to Launch Podcast Network to Amplify Black Female Voices

Getty Images

Jemele Hill has been telling it like it is for years. Now, she’s using her platform to help other Black women amplify their own voices.

The award-winning journalist recently announced that she is expanding her exclusive partnership with Spotify with a season three renewal of her critically acclaimed podcast Jemele Hill is Unbothered (June 28) and her own podcast network entitled The Unbothered Network — a podcast and production company aiming to spotlight the voices, stories, agency, and nuance of Black women; an audience she often feels is chronically underserved across all mediums.

“The Unbothered Network is more than just a content hub, it’s a space where Black women can hopefully see their full selves,” said Jemele Hill in a news release. “There’s so much about the lives of Black women that haven’t been fully explored, and so many of our stories have either been dismissed or overlooked. I’m also proud of this network because it not only centers Black women, but it’s also run by Black women. We can’t empower Black women if we’re not positioning them in leadership roles.”

Loading the player...

Hill, in partnership with her longtime representative Evan Dick (Exit 39), and a team of powerhouse creatives and executives, will create premium content that drive conversations and builds community, all through the power and intimacy of podcasting. Spotify, Hill, and her production company Lodge Freeway Media, will identify and develop new exciting series for the Network.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with the incomparable Jemele Hill,” said Courtney Holt, Head of Studios and Video, Spotify. “An acclaimed journalist, storyteller, podcaster, and creative — whose bold and authentic takes on social politics, sports and culture have shined a spotlight on topics that are often overlooked. We can’t wait for her to continue her podcast, and bring new and diverse talent to her network that amplifies and strengthens the voices of this important community.”

Award-winning journalist Christina M. Tapper joins The Unbothered Network as Head of Content and will serve as an Executive Producer at Spotify Studios. She will lead the strategy and development of Unbothered’s original content. Tapper has held senior editorial leadership roles at Medium, where she helped grow ZORA, a digital publication by, for, and about Black women, and Bleacher Report. Tapper began her career in media at People and Sports Illustrated.

“I’m beyond grateful and excited to join Jemele and Spotify in building an audio home where Black women are primary,” said Tapper. “I’m energized by the work of creating an expansive portfolio of premium podcasts for Black women listeners and by Black women creators at The Unbothered Network. We’ll tap into a variety of formats and genres to do just that.”