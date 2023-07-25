Jaylen Brown Secures The Highest-Paying NBA Deal In The League’s History

Jaylen Brown has just made history.

According to several reports, the 26-year-old Celtics shooting guard and small forward. Brown signed a blockbuster $304 million contract extension, making him not only highest paid player in the NBA. According to a CBS News report, the deal includes a trade kicker, but the final year will not include a player option.

The particularly a Cinderella moment for Brown as his last contract was below both his max and his market value, according to the outlet. That all changed after the two-time All Star helped the Celtics reach the 2022 NBA Finals.

The staggering deal is well above average, as the median salary for NBA players as of 2021/22 was $4,347,60, meaning that 50% of NBA players make less than $4,347,600.

Earlier this year, ahead of the announcement, Brown was reluctant to discuss his future, stating “I don’t really know or want to answer that question because that type of stuff makes Celtics fans speculate and go crazy.”

Brown’s talent, however is anything but average. According to the New York Post He just rounded out his best season of his career with averages of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists and was name an All-Star.

“We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time,” Brown previously said in an interview with The Ringer about his future with the Celtics. “Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct.”