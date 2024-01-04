A young mother and her two little girls serve a healthy meal to people in a homeless shelter.

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is launching a new initiative to help the next generation of leaders to change the world.

Known as the largest and most prominent African American family organization, Jack and Jill recently announced its partnership with television brand Nickelodeon to launch a global initiative aimed at equipping children with resources and best-practices for kid-driven philanthropic opportunities.

“With Our World Nickelodeon is building on its longstanding prosocial legacy and community relationships, harnessing the power of the brand’s iconic franchises and global ecosystem, as well as the expertise of our coalition of partners to upskill, uplift, and empower kids around the world,” said Marva Smalls, Executive Vice President, Public Affairs, Nickelodeon and Executive Vice President, Global Head of Inclusion at Paramount in a news release. “Through this initiative we will provide accessible pathways to encourage kids to take action, no matter how small, and inspire them to believe they can make a difference.”

Our World, a multi-platform initiative launched in May and serves as a digital resource hub for parents and children to educate themselves about philanthropic pathways.

“For 85 years, Jack and Jill of America has been committed to serving children and providing them with opportunities to thrive,” said National President Kornisha McGill Brown said. “We are very grateful to be a leading coalition partner of Nickelodeon Our World, elevating the voices and role of kids today in our society. The Nickelodeon Our World initiative’s aim of helping children develop a healthy sense of agency and self-confidence aligns with the principles of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated, and we are happy to expand our reach through this partnership, have a greater impact, as well as celebrate all children—on mission, on purpose.”