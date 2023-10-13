A Philadelphia-Based Non-Profit Partners With Investopedia To Bolster Financial Literacy In The City

The City of Brotherly Love is aiming to help its residents foster stronger relationships with money.

Philly Phinancial Literacy Week INC (PPLW), a non-profit organization on mission to connect underserved communities to economic resources across the nation recently launched announced its programming schedule. The organization also announced its partnership with Investopedia, an online financial resource platform.

“The ‘City of Brotherly Love’ is more than just a nickname; it reflects a deep-rooted commitment to community,” said Nisiar Smith, Founder, Chairman and President of the PPLW Board in a news release shared with ESSENCE.

“In keeping with that commitment, we’re thrilled to spread the tangible benefits of financial literacy throughout Philadelphia for the sixth year running. With the invaluable support of our speakers and partners, Philly Phinancial Literacy Week continues to grow and make a positive impact. We look forward to another year of enriching local communities and helping people achieve their full financial potential.”

Philly Phinancial Literacy Week will start off with a fundraiser cocktail hour, followed by two days of robust programming including informational sessions with finance professionals. For example, some of the programs will center on the Power of Investing, Credit Education, Business Taxation and Structure, Estate Planning, and Education and Women in Real Estate. Speakers include Caleb Silver, Editor in Chief and Senior Vice President of Content, Investopedia, Charlotte Young, Principal Product Manager, Wealth.com , Terri Couser, CEO, Care Leveraged Lifestyles, Nikki Merkerson, Founder, Pairgap, Camille Pearsall, Real Estate Investor, Legacy Builders M&C , Brian Murray CPA, Owner, Blueprint Financial , Ian Dunlap, Founder, Red Panda, and Nicole Purvy, Owner, Better than Success Real Estate.