Indeed Is Paying $10k To Employees Seeking Access To Gender-Affirming Care 

Indeed is showing support of its employees in a big way.

The job search company is providing a $10,000 relocation benefit to U.S. employees aiming to get gender-affirming care but live in locations that prohibit it, per a report from HR Dive.

Indeed told the outlet that benefit will support employees who reside in states that have criminalized gender-affirming care.

“We know employees thrive and do their best work when they can bring their authentic selves to work,” Misty Gaither, VP of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at Indeed, shared in a statement to HR Dive. “We also believe that everyone has the right to make the healthcare decisions that they feel are right for themselves and their families.”

The move comes after a number of states took steps to ban gender-affirming care for individuals 18 years of age or younger despite more than 35% of people who identify as transgender residing in such areas.

As Axios points out, nearly two-thirds of transgender individuals (62%) shared they feel pressured to manage their identity at work, and another 38% completely hide their identity at work, a survey conducted by Indeed revealed

Corporate support of care for workers in restrictive states has become more widespread. Companies including Amazon, Yelp and Citigroup have all offered payments to workers who needed travel for abortions.

Netflix also provides gender-affirming care coverage for surgeries and hormone replacement therapy; Starbucks offers health insurance options specific to transgender employees as well.