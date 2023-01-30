Black-Owned Healthcare Hiring Platform Incredible Health Is Now Being Used By 1/4 U.S. Nurses & 75% Of Top-Ranked Hospitals

Dr. Iman Abuzeid is changing the way our healthcare professionals get hired.

According to a news release shared with ESSENCE, her hiring platform Incredible Health, is the fastest-growing healthcare career marketplace for permanent healthcare workers and they have the numbers to prove it. According to the company, nearly one in four nurses in the US are using the platform and is now partnered with 75% of the nation’s top-ranked health systems.

This is just the latest milestone for the company.

In 2022, ESSENCE reported that Dr. Abuzeid led the company to earn a $1 billion valuation.

“As the highest valued tech-enabled career marketplace in healthcare, we’ve transformed how nurses are hired and will build on this work to help health systems and healthcare workers manage surging patient demand in the midst of a national labor crisis,” Abuzeid said in statement.

Led by Base 10 Partners, the Series B round included Andreessen Horowitz, Obvious Ventures, Workday CEO Chano Fernandez, NBA player Andre Iguodala, Rethink Impact, Stardust Equity, and the D’Amelio family’s 444 Capital Fund.

Since then, the company has nearly doubled the number of health systems it partners with year over year, with top health systems like Kaiser Permanente, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and NYU Langone Hospitals among other hospitals.

“Incredible Health has positively impacted thousands of nurses and their families in 2022 despite the challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Abuzeid . “We have not only helped nurses find their dream permanent jobs, but we’ve also helped them relocate to new cities, fight burnout and get the resources they need to do their best work. Nurses who feel fulfilled in their work deliver better care and stay in roles longer. Both are critical to combat the nursing shortage head-on and imperative for health systems’ success.”