This Black Woman Built A Vision Board Based On The Principles Of Kwanzaa

A great way to start of the year is assessing your goals by way of a vision board, but creating one can sometimes be easier said than done. Life Culture Audit app comes in.

Founded on the principles of Kwanzaa – Unity, Self-Determination, Collective Work and Responsibility, Cooperative Economics, Purpose, Creativity and Faith, the app helps streamline important goals in a cohesive way.

“I look at my phone 100 times a day. The vision board drives me to complete the mundane ‘little’ tasks to achieve my goal,” said Ida Byrd-Hill in a news release. “It keeps me ‘fabulous,’ my favorite greeting response and excited at all times. In 2023, my goal was to double the revenue of Automation Workz and finance my vision.”

Ida Byrd-Hill 2023 Life Culture Audit Vision Board

She says that she created the Life Culture Audit vision board app has helped her learned nearly doubled their salaries.

“The Life Culture Audit vision board app utilizes the power of visualization,” a statement reads. “What people reflect upon and speak, they attract like a magnet. If you see yourself as broke, you speak in broke language, you remain broke. If you see yourself with abundance, you speak in abundance terms and abundance is attracted to you. Ida knows this first hand as she has been using a vision board since the age of 15 where she matriculated from a Flint housing project to the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.”