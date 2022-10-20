This Howard University Alum Pays Homage To The HBCU Experience With Her Own Spirits Brand ‘Brown Girl Bourbon in Blue’

Halleemah Nash can remember all of the important decisions she’s made in her life. Among the best? Choosing to attend Howard University.

Growing up the Compton, California native said she saw the the crucial role education played in Black youths lives, particularly when they were being taught by people with the same lived experiences.

“Howard University was really one of the first times in my life where I was completely immersed in Black excellence all the time and that’s really what helped set my ambitious path,” Nash said, who after working in community relations for the Chicago Bulls, Chicago Bears and countless notable celebrities, pivoted to found Rosecrans Ventures, a startup that provides coaching and career readiness to underrepresented Gen Z talent.

Now, decades and a storied career in social entrepreneurship later, she’s paying homage to her undergrad alma mater with a historic partnership.

Nash recently joined forces with spirits giant Beam Suntory to launch her own limited line of premium liquor “Brown Girl Bourbon in Blue.”

The partnership is a part of a larger initiative from Beam Suntory to amplify underrepresented communities and marks the first time Maker’s Mark has teamed up with an HBCU alum to be a part of the Private Selection process and create their very own liquid. Nash was joined by Joshua Mercer, efllow Howard University alum to create his own bourbon as well, Blaque Mecca.

“At Maker’s Mark, we respect the heritage and deep sense of community that HBCUs represent, and we were honored that Halleemah and Josh visited the distillery to develop their own bourbon entirely unique to their alma mater experiences,” shared Rachel Harb, Senior Manager, Maker’s Mark Private Select. “These custom-created bourbons are just one small way we can commemorate HBCU alums making their mark, and we couldn’t be more excited to be part of the homecoming weekend celebrations.”

Bourbon brands, particularly those distilled in its birthplace, Kentucky have long been a bastion of non-minorities since the 1770s. But, with the help of Nash and companies like Beam Suntory, those days are in the past.

Brown Girl Bourbon In Blue and Blaque Mecca will both be available in the DC-Metro area at select stores and across Howard University’s campus during homecoming weekend, October 23-25. Proceeds will benefit the Howard University Alumni Association.

For more information visit https://www.makersmark.com/.