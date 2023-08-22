Report: More Than Half Of Healthcare Workers Feel They’re Underpaid

Healthcare workers are saying they deserve higher pay according to results from a new survey on employees who make less than 100k conducted by benefits company Purchasing Power.

According to the report, more than half of respondents who reported working in healthcare believe they receive inadequate pay for their work, and have shared that their wages were below market rate.

What’s more, nearly half stated they had less than $1,000 in savings and were unable to keep up with their monthly expenses and cash flow.

31.74% of those survey also shared they had a household income of $50,000 to $74,999, and another 30.34% said they earn $25,000 to $49,999 with another 21% claiming they pulled in household income of $75,000 to $99,000.

The report comes at a time when US workers are struggling to keep up with rising inflation and sky-high living costs.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, experts have stated that Americans will need to have at least $5,200 more on hand to make ends meet as compared to two years ago. In 2020 the Bureau of Labor Statistics said the average spending on food at home was $4,942 annually or about $412 per month for U.S. households.

“Accelerated depletion of savings will increase the urgency for those staying on the sidelines to join the labor force,” economists said. “The resulting increase in labor supply will likely dampen wage growth.”

Heating, auto gasoline and groceries account for $2,200 of 2022’s inflation, the economists pointed out, as reported in The Insider.

“Even if the cohort’s average wages climb a healthy 10% in 2022, food and energy inflation could fully offset their pay growth,” the Insider points out.