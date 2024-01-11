Insurance Is Expensive —These Are Some Health Treatment Apps You Can Use Instead

The Biden administration recently shared that more than 20 million people have flooded the affordable healthcare (healthcare.gov) marketplace to enroll in coverage plans. The platform allows for Americans to purchase health insurance on a sliding scale based on their income. But despite those concessions, healthcare is still expensive.

“Today, we hit a major milestone in lowering costs and ensuring all Americans have access to quality, affordable health care: a record-breaking 20 million Americans have enrolled in health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces,” an official statement from the President Biden reads. “With six days left to still get covered, 8 million more Americans have signed up for ACA coverage than when I took office.”

The cost of a primary care visit when paying out of pocket sits at $171 and can run from $75 to $300 for a basic checkup without insurance. Even with insurance, those who under HMO plans can expect to pay hundreds of dollars for specialty care.

Fortunately, there are some alternatives out there, namely apps, that can help you get the care you need for a price you can afford.

Wisp

This online platform and app allows users to connect with a licensed provider online and get safe, effective same-day treatment with a particular focus on sexual health. For instance, you can sign up to receive monthly medication to treat genital herpes, bacterial vaginosis or UTIs for as low as around $10/month.

Allara

Allara describes itself as the all-in-one virtual care team for hormonal, metabolic & gynecological conditions such as PCOS and Endometriosis. Although it does work with most insurance plans if you have coverage, you can get membership for $99/month that can include comprehensive hormonal testing and metabolic panels or imaging. You also get quarterly check ins

with OB-GYN or a Nurse Practitioner among other services depending on the package you choose.

Grow Therapy

This app allows users to tap into a network of therapists for a fraction of the cost, with or without insurance.

Per their website “Grow Therapy empowers independent therapists to launch

and grow thriving in-network private practices by enabling them to tap into large scale credentialing, referrals, administrative and community support enabled by our passionate team/products. When therapists no longer have

the hassle of mundane admin tasks like billing and insurance claims or the limitations of out-of-pocket-only payment options, they can provide care to the communities who need it most!”

PlushCare

This telemedicine provider helps users get whole-patient, high-quality virtual primary care.

For a $99 flat fee, it allows you to get same-day appointments with licensed physicians to help you get diagnosed and treated quickly. Much like visiting an urgent care center, PlushCare helps patients get treated cold, flu, sinus infections, allergies, diabetes, and sexual health prescriptions.

MDLive

This online platform and app allows users to find, research and book primary care physicians, dermatologists among other medical professionals. The going rate ranges from free-$284 depending on the type of visit.