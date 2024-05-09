An HBCU-Focused Cybersecurity Consortium Is Coming And It's Aiming To Shape The Next Gen Of Experts

Digital generated image of android with human face with dark skintone and semi transparent glowing body. Metaverse concept.

Cybersecurity pays the big bucks.

Entry-level positions can pay more than $100,000 per year and offer lifestyle flexibility for worker.

PROPEL, a first-of-its-kind innovation hub for 2-year Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), are helping to create a pipeline for Black students’ entry into the industry. In partnership with Southern Company, PROPEL recently announced the launch of its cybersecurity consortium, an initiative that aims to give students the tools they need to launch viable cybersecurity careers.

“PROPEL’s consortium will set a benchmark for developing a future workforce that is well equipped to address and solve the cybersecurity needs of today and tomorrow,” said chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company Chris Womack in a news release. “Leveraging the insights, tools, resources and access to real-world opportunities that industry and government entities can bring to the table now will help further develop and enrich the transformative skills our future workforce must have. These skills are essential in how we continue to protect our critical infrastructure and be better prepared to face the cyber challenges ahead.”

The consortium will provide real-life, challenged-based industry projects, and access to industry leaders that’s poised to lead to immediate employment post-graduation.

“The dynamic and ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape has generated a myriad of leading career opportunities that have become critical across virtually every business sector – with a mere nine percent of those individuals being Black professionals,” said PROPEL President Dr. Lisa Herring. “In partnership and collaboration with our co-founder, Southern Company, we’re cracking the code in a sector that is grossly underrepresented by diverse talent and an industry in need of a greatly expanded workforce.” The program can be applied for here.