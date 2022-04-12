Here Are The 10 Best Historically Black Colleges & Universities For 2022

Getty Images

HBCUs are an invaluable aspect of Black culture and education, but according to a new report, they’re not all equal.

College Consensus, a unique college rating website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has recently published its ranking of the 50 Best Historically Black Colleges & Universities for 2022.

The top 10 Best HBCUs (in order) are: Spelman College, Howard University, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, West Virginia State University, North Carolina, A&T University, Grambling State University, Savannah State University, Southern State University and A&M College, Jackson State University and Norfolk State.

“Due to the tragic history of systemic racism in the United States, Black students have long been denied equal opportunity to access higher education,” says College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder in a news release. “Fortunately, HBCUs give them this opportunity—and open up the door for many more. They offer greater affordability, post-college preparedness, upward mobility, and a diverse and inclusive student experience.”

“HBCUs are an excellent option for students looking for a culturally relevant academic experience,” continues College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder. “And students considering HBCUs should look no further than this list. It’s the most comprehensive ranking of HBCUs out there as it factors in both respected rankings and student reviews.”

Visit the ranking to see the full list of 50 HBCUs.