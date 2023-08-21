More Than 90% Of Women Have Been Harassed On LinkedIn According To New Data

LinkedIn is business and employment-focused social media platform, but some users are regarding it as a dating app.

A new report from biometric photo booth app Passport Photo Online revealed that a recent study they conducted highlighted that 90% of women respondents have been harassed based on their profile picture.

Another key takeaway from the report found that “most out-of-line messages that slide into women’s DMs are propositions for romantic or sexual encounters (31%), and when someone makes a move, female LinkedIn professionals (43%) usually confront and inform the sender they crossed the line,” the report states.

Despite these staggering findings, LinkedIn has explicitly stated the platform is not a dating site and aims to operate as a professional networking platform and job recruitment tool.

Moreover, as previously reported by ESSENCE, A rep for LinkedIn told Business Insider the platform shouldn’t be used for anything other than establishing work connections.

“As a professional network, our members rightly expect their experience on LinkedIn to be professional in nature, and any form of harassment or unwanted romantic advances are a violation of LinkedIn’s Professional Community Policies and not tolerated,” a company spokesperson told Insider. “We don’t allow unwanted expressions of attraction, desire, requests for a romantic relationship, marriage proposals, sexual advances or innuendo, or lewd remarks. We also do not allow LinkedIn to be used to pursue romantic connections, ask for romantic dates, or provide sexual commentary on someone’s appearance.”

One respondent shared her thoughts on the harassment.

“It’s amusing how my inbox is flooded with more messages from guys trying to hit on me than I receive from people seeking to network. I guess my charm and business acumen are just too irresistible for some!”

The full report can be found here.