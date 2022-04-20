Half Of Employees Value This Perk Over Their Salary–And It’s Not Time Off

The Great Resignation was partly prompted by workers’ desire to achieve job satisfaction, and according to new research, that looks different than it has in the past.

Although more money and PTO may seem like workers’ most wanted perks, new research shows that they are now prioritizing a flexible work schedule.

Skynova spoke with more than 1,000 employers and employees and most of them said they want to establish more boundaries at work.

Of the remote employees surveyed, 65.4% had a flexible work schedule, and nearly half of thm find a flexible schedule more important than their salary. Almost 4 out of 5 remote workers with inflexible schedules were looking to leave their current job.

Unsurprisingly, the results showed there was a direct correlation between a flexible work schedule and a healthy life. This extends to almost every aspect of their lives, even the amount of sleep they receive. Employees who were allowed some flexibility were waking up at a more reasonable hour (between 6 and 7 a.m.) than those who deemed their schedules rigid and woke as early as 5 a.m. Rigid schedules, even WFH are enough to drive an employer, regardless of salary.

When asked, 78% of respondents with rigid schedules said that they were interested in looking for a new job. They were almost 18 percentage points more likely to say so than those with flexible hours.