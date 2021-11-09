Black-Woman-Owned Business in Harlem Featured in New Mastercard Campaign

Credit: Grandma’s Place

Mastercard has been synonymous with helping people get what they need when it matters. Now, the financial services brand is celebrating its support of the TCS New York City Marathon, which took place on November 7, with a new initiative that puts great small businesses that are along the marathon route at the forefront. One Black-owned business, in particular, is getting the shine they so deserve.

Grandma’s Place, a Harlem-based children’s toy and bookstore is being featured in Mastercard’s 50 Years of Running initiative and was selected because it has overcome obstacles in the face of adversity and provided priceless impact on their communities. Grandma’s Place caters to people of all ethnicities and backgrounds by centering the shop around games and books that benefit, support, educate, and reach children through fun, open-ended learning experiences.

Mastercard partnered with documentary filmmaker and small business champion Nick Heller, otherwise known as @newyorknico, to highlight some of his favorite businesses, including Grandma’s Place, to celebrate in tandem with the marathon. Through Heller’s authentic New York City voice, the “50 Years and Running” campaign features three iconic small businesses near the marathon route that have overcome obstacles in the face of adversity and provide priceless impact on their communities.

Loading the player...

Mastercard said they will provide each business that was featured with a Digital Doors™ toolkit comprised of exclusive offerings and resources to help maximize their digital presence, protect their online operations, and succeed in the new normal. These efforts build on Mastercard’s sustained emphasis on financial inclusion, including the company’s pledge to bring 50 million micro and small businesses into the digital economy by 2025.

“The ’50 Years and Running’ Priceless campaign reflects Mastercard’s ongoing commitment to supporting and elevating the small businesses that serve as the backbone of our communities,” said Cheryl Guerin, executive vice president, North America Marketing and Communications at Mastercard. “We’re thrilled to be celebrating and showcasing the extraordinary small businesses that keep New York City running and provide them with the digital tools and resources they deserve to thrive.”

The TCS New York City Marathon took place on November 7.