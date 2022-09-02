Google & D&AD Shift Partner For Free Night School To Support Self-Taught Creatives

Entering into the advertising industry isn’t easy.

The average cost of tuition at a top portfolio school can be upwards of $40,000 for two years and often ad agencies require 2-5 years of experience for most entry-level positions.

Fortunately, there are organizations out there that have taken notice.

D&AD, an educational charity, partnered with Google to create Shift, a free 16-week night school for self-taught creatives without a college degree.

It was recently announced the program opened applications for its 2022 New York program through September 16.

The fully-funded, immersive experience is presented in partnership with Google and adidas, and aims to create “accessible space for self-made talent to learn from and connect with the industry, establish a network and find job opportunities.”

“We’re constantly inspired by the innovative projects we come across during Shift, and are very proud to continue to support the night school,” Saskia Owens, Strategy and Special Projects at Google said in a news release. “It is a vital program that cultivates already brimming talent, builds creative community in cities like New York, and provides value not just to the Shifters but to the industry and the world.”

In its sixth year, Shift provides peer-to-peer learning, pastoral support and industry mentoring over the course of a 4-month curriculum.

“It’s time we look towards a fairer future for the creative industries,” said Paul Drake, Foundation Director at D&AD, in a news release. “Creativity thrives from diverse minds and perspectives, and the only way this can be harnessed is by agencies and brands looking beyond those who have privileged access routes to get in. We all need to act on the belief that great creative talent does not only reside in a few universities or colleges. With the continued support of our partners such as Google and adidas, the program is expanding and connecting a growing wave of self-made creative talent to the industry.”