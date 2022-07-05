Black-Owned Tech Platform Goodr Raises $9.4M In Effort to End Food Insecurity In Underserved Communities

24% of Black communities experienced food insecurity. This is three times more than white households.

Jasmine Crowe, founder of food waste startup Goodr realized this and is aiming to do something about it. Now, she’s even closer to fulfilling her mission.

The latest $8M Series A round raise was led by Precursor Ventures, the round included participation from Collab Capital, Gratitude Railroad, Emerson Collective, Backstage Capital, Innovations For Impact, Telus Pollinator Fund, Kimbal, and Christiana Musk.

“I am thankful to the many investors that believed in Goodr for contributing to this milestone for our company,” said Founder and CEO Jasmine Crowe. “We have been very capital efficient over the last five years reaching millions in annual revenue with a team of just five people for years. I look forward to growing our team, expanding to new markets and building new products to end hunger and help businesses reduce food waste. It’s an exciting time for all of us here at Goodr.”

This news comes n the heels on the announcement that Google alum and co-founder of VC firm Collab Capital, Jewel Burks Solomon joined Goodr’s board of directors.

“It’s been an honor to watch Jasmine and her team efficiently grow the business and create intentional, measurable impact over the last 5 years,” said Jewel Burks Solomon in a news release. “With this new infusion of capital, Goodr is poised to scale its mission and continue to be the gold standard for how to do well and do good,” she continued. “I’m thrilled to join Goodr’s Board of Directors at this important moment in the company’s journey.”