Recent Data Shows That Black Applicants Are More Like To Be Ghosted By Recruiters Than Whites

If it feels like the job market is harsher, it’s not your imagination.

New data from U.K.-based firm Greenhouse revealed that nearly 6 in 10 (57%) of those surveyed shared they’d been ghosted by U.K. employers following job interview.

The report included findings from 800 employees based in the U.K. who were asked about their perspective of the current labor force landscape. Amid many revelations, the most shocking point pertained diversity in the applicant pool. Accordin to the report, underrepresented candidates face a 20% higher chance of being abandoned during the interviewing process in comparision to White candidates.

Additionally, as HR Dive points out, a 2022 report from Greenhouse revealed that almost 40% of respondents who identify as Black faced discriminatory questions during a job interview, compared to 31% of White respondents.

“The report highlights that workplace expectations have changed significantly since the pandemic,” said Colm O’Cuinneain, General Manager of EMEA at Greenhouse. “Hybrid work is seen as the new norm given its proven success over the last few years. Also, salary transparency is sought after more than ever before. Organisations need to adapt to this new era of recruitment conditions or run the risk of missing out on top talent and ultimately business success.”



The survey also delved into what employees are looking for in new jobs. More pay led the way, with more than 53% of respondent citing this as a major focus when applying for positions. Others included flexible work policies (33%) and greater career advancement opportunities (30%).