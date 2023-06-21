Gen Z Is The Most Entrepreneurial And Neurodiverse Generation In The Workforce—This Is How Employers Can Create Space For Them

Gen Z is known for many things, but one report, in particular, is putting respect on the young generation’s name by pointing to their ingenuity and ambition.

New survey findings from business coaching platform ZenBusiness is highlighting the connection between entrepreneurship and neurodiversity among the Class of 2023, which surmised that they will become the most entrepreneurial generation in U.S. history.

“Our mission at ZenBusiness is to unleash the entrepreneur in everybody — and I can’t imagine a better group of entrepreneurs than kids who have survived school and triumphed with neurodiversity,” said Ross Buhrdorf, CEO & Co-Founder of ZenBusiness in a news release shared with ESSENCE. “These are the people who will change the world.”

Their research highlights that a whopping 92% of Gen Z recognize the value of neurodiversity in entrepreneurship, 75 percent want to launch their own business careers, and more than half of Gen Z identify as ‘definitely’ (22 percent) or ‘somewhat’ (31 percent) neurodiverse.

Neurodiversity consists of those diagnosed with ADHD, dyslexia, dyscalculia and those on the spectrum.

“It’s no surprise that Gen Z will be the most entrepreneurial generation in history. Our study confirms what we witness every day: they are too creative and too resourceful to be confined by traditional jobs. They won’t stand for the compromises many of their parents have made,” reiterated Buhrdorf.

One way experts have said employers can nurture intrapreneurship within a company is by providing up-skilling and by way of expense-covered leadership conferences, workshops or webinars that speak to their autonomous nature. Additionally, regular check-ins with young workers where candid conversations take place about their ideas for new initiatives or projects that can be implemented within the organization.