Gen Z Is Really Stressed About Pleasing Their Bosses

Gen Z employees are feeling the squeeze because of excessive work and a lack of clarity around their duties and role expectations.

A new report of survey findings from Flex Jobs analyzed generational workplace sentiment and found that despite 73% of gen z feeling optimistic about the future of work, they are still stressed at the the jobs they have.

“At a time when multiple generations are actively participating in the workforce, we hope these findings offer valuable insight for companies and underscore the importance of providing flexible workplace policies that can create common ground among workers at every age,” Toni Frana, lead career expert at FlexJobs, said in a statement.

Some of the key findings from the report include 26% say they are stressed about unrealistic expectations from boss, another 23% are concerned about the lack of knowledge to complete tasks and another 23% found issue with excessive workloads. What’s more, a lack of direction from leadership is an issue among young careerists—22% of respondents said a top work stressor is ambiguity around job role and expectations; lack of direction to complete tasks (21%); job security (20%).

“Despite this pessimism, 61% of millennials and 57% of Gen Xers said they’re planning to try and change jobs within the next 12 months, nearly double the amount of Gen Z respondents (32%) who said they’re planning to change jobs,” the report states.

Frana adds: “With multiple generations actively participating in the workforce, we hope these findings offer valuable insight for companies and underscore the importance of providing flexible workplace policies that create common ground among workers at every age.”