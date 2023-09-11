83% Of Employed Gen-Zers Are Perpetual Job Hoppers, And Honestly, Can You Blame Them?

Job hopping is a rite of passage for Gen z workers according to a recent report from workplace advice platform ResumeLab. After surveying more than 1,100 U.S. Gen z workers about their thoughts on the labor force and where they fit in, it was found that 83% of them identify as job hoppers.

The term refers to someone who often leaves a place of employment and quickly finds another job. An August 2023 New York Times report revealed that 22.3 percent of workers around the age of ages 20 and slightly older left their jobs after just a year or less.

Resume Lab’s report also showed that nearly 80% un-degreed workers identify as job-hoppers, while 92% of master’s degree holder say the same thing about themselves.

It is the belief of some experts that this professional restlessness stems from various reasons. First, some gen z workers believe there is little to no return for remaining loyal to corporate entities, as the New York Times points out. Others aim to reap the benefits of employee-controlled retirement funds, A.K.A 401ks. Essentially, savings method allows the earnings deposited during their employ to stay with regardless of where they’re working.

Other key findings from the report highlight young adult workers’ thoughts on how long they plan on staying at their jobs, if they stay at all.

“43% of respondents who plan to stay put for two years,” the report says. “Another 22% of people declare they’re willing for a three-year commitment—13% intend to stay four years or more with their current employer.”

The report also explores how Generation Z view themselves within the workforce.

“It’s clear that Generation Z views work as an integral part of their identity,” said Agata Szczepanek, Career Expert at ResumeLab. “This is a powerful testament to this generation’s evolving relationship with their careers, showing how deeply work is intertwined with their self-esteem, reflecting a shift away from more traditional views of work as a mere source of income. For Generation Z, work extends beyond the confines of the office, signaling a strong alignment between their personal values, ambitions, and the roles they choose to pursue.”