HomeMoney & Career

Gen Z Workers Aren't Reading Their Employment Contracts And It's Affecting Their Bag

Solopreneurs, entrepreneurs and gig workers have lost out on money and even been ghosted by clients because they didn't fully read contract terms.
Gen Z Workers Aren’t Reading Their Employment Contracts And It’s Affecting Their Bag
Portrait of African Young Woman Using Tablet at Night on Coworking Office
By ·

Receiving a confirmation letter for a new job, client or freelance project can be exciting, but that’s half the battle, and it’s looking like young careerists are losing it.

According to a new report from document creation software Adobe Acrobat, more than half of Gen Z professionals it surveyed said they don’t read their employment contracts in full. The findings come from a new national study that deep dove into more than 1,000 US workers’ attitudes and behavior toward contractual agreements, and the insights were interesting.

More than 1 in 3 Gen Z never fully read contracts, no matter what, 67% of Zoomers do not read employment contracts in full, and 68% do not read renting or leasing contracts in full, the report writes. What’s more, 1 in 5 Gen Zers have agreed to something they were unaware of due to not thoroughly reading a contract, 10% have lost money and 61% of Gen Zers say they still do not read contracts fully even after being burned by a clause they overlooked.

“We also found that solopreneurs were most likely to run into issues due to only using a fully templated contract,” the report writes. “It’s important to remember that contract mistakes can happen to anyone, but with extra precautions and thorough editing, you can help prevent a contract failure.”

Unsurprisingly, failing to review contracts in full can lead to serious consequences for the contractor—per the report’s findings, 19% of those surveyed said they’ve experience delayed payments, 13% have had to complete extra and another 13% have been completely ghosted by clients.

The full report can be found here.