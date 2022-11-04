These Are This Week’s Funniest Workplace Tweets

It’s an interesting time to be in the workforce right now.

With a recession on the horizon, there has been a barrage of coverage detailing mass layoffs, hiring freezes, and salary challenges across the country. Not to mention, companies are beginning to roll back their WFH policies, and urging reluctant workers to return to the office.

For example, President Biden’s said in his March State of the Union address that “People working from home can feel safe and begin to return to their offices.” And as Forbes’ Janice Gassam Asare pointed out, this past summer author Malcolm Gladwell said “If you’re just sitting in your pajamas in your bedroom, is that the work life you want to live?”

So, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been rainbows and unicorns for those of us in the working world. Fortunately, we have Black Twitter to save us. From hilarious takes on bill paying to musings about horribles bosses, this week’s social media roundup is sure to help you get through your day at the office.

This user points out the importance of doing the best you can.

Y’all be praising black excellence but I support black aight-ness. We don’t need to be excellent to be loved, celebrated, and valued. Being aight is good enough. — Corey J. Miles (@CoreyMiles__) October 31, 2022

This user made an important observation.

Yeah, Instagram is bad for our mental health but what about Outlook — Kayley Govender🤪 (@Kayleyyy_G) November 1, 2022

This user pointed out the importance of using music to boost productivity.

IYKYK 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZUMx1smjR8 — Brittany | Influencer Marketing + Social Media (@MissBeeBright) October 27, 2022

This user asked his feed for advice on a tough money decision.

New shoes or rent ????? Don’t comment the wrong sh*t and irritate me — raymonte (@BDTRELILBROTHER) October 26, 2022

Hope these gave you some much-deserved laughs!