FUBU Founders' Film Studio Inks $450M Content Deal To Produce Diverse Film Projects

Back of people in a movie theater enjoying a movie.

The For Us By Us (FUBU) brand is branching out into Hollywood.

Pantheum Studios, a pioneering subsidiary of Euldora Financial, recently announced a staggering $450 million, 30-picture partnership, over the next three years with For Us By Us Studios, the production shop launched by FUBU clothing brand co-founder J. Alexander Martin.

Per a new release, the joint venture aims to howcase diverse voices and perspectives, push creative boundaries, and inspire audiences worldwide.

“Partnering with Euldora Financial and Pantheum Studios is a tremendous opportunity for For Us By Us Studios,” Martin said in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring our diverse perspectives and unwavering commitment to authenticity to this collaborative venture. Collectively, we will create groundbreaking content that celebrates inclusivity and resonates with audiences worldwide.”

As previously reported by ESSENCE, in 2023, For Us By Us Studios partnered with streaming company Cinedigm to launch the For Us By Us Network, a nod to their famed moniker. The recent film deal builds on the company’s mission to create content that amplifies diverse voices and reaches a wide range of audiences.

The recent venture harkens to the original mission set by FUBU founders in the 1990s, to celebrate authenticity and empower urban culture.

“I am honored to join forces with such esteemed colleagues in this cutting-edge production studio,” said Jeremy L. Christensen, one of the key partners in the deal. “Together, we will redefine the industry landscape and create impactful content that resonates with audiences globally.” With a shared commitment to creativity, diversity, and excellence, both parties look forward to shaping the future of entertainment production and inspiring audiences around the world.”