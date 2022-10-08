Forbes Releases Annual 50 Over 50 List—Here Are How Many Black Women Made It

Image Subject: Sheila Johnson, co-founder of BET landed on the list

Aaliyah once said age ain’t nothing but a number, and apparently Forbes agrees.

The outlet recently released its second annual 50 Over 50: 2022 list which highlights groundbreaking women over the age of 50 years old.



This year’s list—a round up of 200 entrepreneurs, investors, creatives and entertainers—include big names like billionaires Diane Hendricks and Judy Faulkner to Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The list is meant to break ageist barriers and shake preconceived notions that success is only a “younger” woman’s game, which we at ESSENCE love to see. But we also love to see that of the 200 names, 32 Black women were recognized for their groundbreaking achievements at all walks of their lives.

These are the Black that rounded out the list: Edith Cooper, Sheila Johnson Tekedra Mawakana, Lisa Osborne Ross, Debbie Allen, Angela Bassett, Channing Dungey, Joan Myers Brown, Lisa Price, Gina Maria Prince-Bythewood, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tracy Reese, Jaki Shelton Green, Octavia Spencer, Mavis Staples, Faith Ringgold, Tina Turner, Michelle Albert, Elizabeth Alexander, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Melissa Bradley, Cheryl Dorsey, Deborah Enix- Ross, Helene Gayle, Linda Goler Blount, Ketanji Brown-Jackson, Carmen Green, Michele Hooper, Erika James, British Robinson, Nicole Taylor, and Khadijah Tribble.