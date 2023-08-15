A New Black Woman-Founded LGBTQIA+ Streaming Platform Is Coming To Devices Near You

A streaming platform aimed at unifying all forms of representation is coming to a device near you.

FOR-US TV is a subscription-based streaming network launching this fall that will showcase various original content, including documentaries, films, TV series, and more per a news release.

“I have always been passionate about creating a space for underrepresented communities to share their stories,” said Svetlana Chernienko in a statement. “FOR US TV is my latest project, and I am excited to provide a platform for BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ BIPOC voices to be heard. Our goal is to showcase a wide range of content that celebrates the diversity of our communities, and we hope to inspire and empower our viewers. We are also in pre-production in New York City with my talk show, where I will take my advocacy and passion for mental health like never before.”

The launch of the new platform comes at a time when the entertainment industry is rife with contention as diverse writers, entertainers and other workers fight for equity.

Chernienko aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in the entertainment industry while providing a platform for filmmakers and artists to showcase their work and unite communities, according to a statement.

FOR US TV will launch on ROKU and Amazon Fire T.V, followed by availability on Apple TV, according to a news release.

