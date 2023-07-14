A Financial Wellness Coaching Platform For BIPOC Workers Is Growing, And They Want To Empower Your Money Mindset

Two socially conscious companies are joining forces to empower people of color to own their financial futures.

Financial Finesse Ventures, a fintech venture arm recently announced a new investment in OfColor, a minority-owned financial wellness platform designed for workers of color.

“We are beyond excited to partner with OfColor, a company whose mission speaks to my own goal of bringing critically needed financial wellness coaching to as many people as possible,” said Liz Davidson, CEO of Financial Finesse and Financial Finesse Ventures in a statement. “OfColor is already making a name for itself as an influential changemaker in the industry. Together we will be able to meaningfully address the soaring rates of financial stress among employees of color, chip away at our country’s chronic racial wealth gap, and transform millions of financial lives.”

Founded in 2022, Financial Finesse Ventures is fully funded by Financial Finesse—the country’s leading independent provider of unbiased workplace financial wellness coaching programs. The venture arm was established to bend the curve of the fintech industry, away from predatory, growth-at-all-costs models, and toward models that are both aligned with the best interests of consumers and able to significantly accelerate their financial security.

The investment will be used to bolster OfColor’s infrastructure and expand service offerings.

“At OfColor, we see the workplace as one of the frontlines in the battle to close the country’s persistent racial wealth gap, and our role is to create a positive ripple effect that benefits both employees and employers,” said Yemi Rose, Founder and CEO of OfColor. “We have long admired Financial Finesse’s effectiveness in driving life-changing outcomes for employees and value for employers. It is even more impressive that they have been able to achieve all that they have while remaining independent and without bias. As many of our users have been taken advantage of by the financial services industry, a strong ethical foundation was crucial in our choice of partner. We’re thrilled to join the Financial Finesse Ventures portfolio and to leverage their expertise to advance our shared goals.”