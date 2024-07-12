Fantasia Shares Lessons Learned From Nearly Losing Her House Due To $1M In Back Taxes 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 24: Fantasia Barrino speaks onstage during the 2024 ForbesBLK Summit at The Eastern on June 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/WireImage)

Fantasia has always shown vulnerability in her music and movies. Now she’s getting real about her finances.

In a recent conversation with Forbes, the award-winning singer shared she was served due to owing back taxes.

“You have to become a businesswoman and you link up with great business partners, but it doesn’t have a lot to do with love. It took me a long time to figure that out,” she shares.

“I didn’t know anything about contracts. I didn’t know anything about checking your money and making sure every day your stuff was where it was supposed to be. I just trusted and believed everybody that came into my life. So, because of that my lawyer didn’t show up to court, and then they put my house up for auction.”

She continued, “I get a knock at the door, and that was the first time I had ever been served. I’m looking at him like ‘You want come in and get something to eat? Can I ask you some questions?’…I’m thinking what is the envelope, can we talk about it ’cause I ain’t never been served.”

Unsurprisingly, she shared that the experience forever changed her relationship with money.

“Keep some of your money. Do it the right way,” she told Forbes. “I got somebody on my team right now that’s teaching me how to build wealth. I didn’t know nothing about a trust. I didn’t know you could hire your own chairman. I knew nothing about nothing, but now honey I get a kick out of it… You wanna talk to me, girl, teach me something so I can continue to build and open doors for other Black people so they can leave this world and die with a legacy, and not be broke or broken.”