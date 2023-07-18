Fannie Mae Named ‘Best Company for DEI’

Fannie Mae has just received a prestigious ranking at a time when companies are disinvesting in diversity and inclusion efforts.

The finance company was included on Black Enterprise’s “2023 Best Companies for DEI for it works in amplifying its diverse workforce and the Black community as a whole.

“We’re honored to be recognized again as a ‘Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion’ by the 2023 Disability Equality Index and named a ‘Best Company for DEI’ by Black Enterprise,” said Sharifa Anderson, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Officer, Fannie Mae in a statement. “At Fannie Mae, D&I is a strategic imperative that every employee has a stake in. We are intentional about creating an inclusive workplace that reflects the communities we serve. We know that when our employees feel respected, valued, and comfortable being their authentic selves, we do our best work to help advance our mission.”

Led by its Office of Minority and Women Inclusion, the company says its commited to providing greater transparency, accountability, and an emphasis on measurable outcomes for the company’s D&I strategy and contributions to the industry. This is evidenced by its employee resource groups (ERG), its Employee Inclusive Culture Council, among other efforts.

One of its standout programs, the Equitable Housing Finance Plan, which aims to remove barriers to homeownership and access to affordable rental housing for underserved communities.