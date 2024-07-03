ESSENCE Festival Fashion On A Budget: Kemi Ajibare's Tips For Stylish Looks Without Breaking The Bank

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 03: Guests attend ESSENCE Family Day™: The Block Party at The 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™on July 03, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Set against the rich cultural backdrop of New Orleans, ESSENCE Festival of Culture is more than just a celebration—it’s a powerful cultural event. In a weekend filled with nonstop activities and incredible live music, and delectable Cajun cuisine, the attendees themselves are the real stars of the event. Fashion takes center stage as festival-goers flex their boldest, most vibrant, and unique summertime fashions.

ESSENCE Fest is a chance to stunt for the fam and the Gram. But getting cute is one thing. Keeping it cute in New Orleans’ scorching July heat is another. As we gear up for this year’s monumental 30th anniversary celebration event, ESSENCE consulted personal stylist and content creator Kemi Ajibare for advice on keeping it cute and comfortable. Specializing in wardrobe revamps, personal styling, and in-store shopping sessions, Kemi collaborates with top retail brands like Anthropologie, Nordstrom, and Burberry, drawing over 15k Instagram followers for her style inspiration and practical tips. Here’s how she says festival-goers can be stylish and comfortable at the event, without breaking the bank:

Tip 1: Choose Breathable Fabrics for New Orleans’ Heat

To beat the sweltering July heat of New Orleans, Kemi says lightweight, breathable fabrics like linen and cotton are a must.

Natural Fibers: Choose loose-fitting clothing, linen is always a great breathable option.

Flowy Silhouettes: Dresses, skirts, and tops that are loose and airy for better flow and circulation.

Tip 2: Incorporate Cultural Elements Without Breaking The Bank

You don’t have to spend a fortune to be fashionable. In fact, some of the most stylish looks are thrift-store curated. Kemi advises incorporating vintage finds into festival looks:

Thrift Shopping: Look for unique, affordable pieces at thrift stores. You can often find traditional prints, retro styles, and unique accessories that reflect cultural heritage.

Vintage Finds: These often carry clothing and accessories from different eras and cultures, allowing you to create a distinctive look without spending a lot.

Tip 3: Step Out in Festival-Ready Footwear

Ensure all-day comfort and style with festival-appropriate footwear choices like supportive sandals, trendy sneakers, or chic flats that can handle the walking and standing at ESSENCE Fest. Kemi advises: “Choose shoes made from breathable materials like canvas, mesh, or leather to keep your feet cool.”

Comfortable Sandals: I always suggest gladiator sandals, slides, or even espadrilles.

Flats: You can never go wrong with flats! Opt for one that is lightweight and has a breathable material.

Fashionable Sneakers: You can opt for colorful or pattered sneakers to add a fun element to your look. Shop these: Ballet Flats, Fisherman Sandals, Sneakers

Tip 4: Infuse Your Style with Cultural Prints and Fabrics

To infuse your festival attire with flair and individuality, Kemi recommends embracing vibrant cultural prints and fabrics. Blend traditional cultural elements with contemporary fashion to create an eclectic and unique look that celebrates heritage while staying stylishly current.

Mix and Match: Combine culturally inspired prints with plain, budget-friendly items to create a balanced look.

Fun Fabrics: Buy inexpensive fabrics with cultural prints and create simple outfits like skirts, tops, or headwraps.

Fusion Outfits: Blend traditional culture pieces with modern attire. For example, wear a traditional top with jeans or a contemporary dress with cultural accessories.

Tip 5: Elevate Your Look with Statement Accessories

Kemi emphasizes, “Accessories are a budget-friendly way to enhance your festival attire. Statement Jewelry, such as 3D and oversized pieces, is making a comeback!” Here are her recommendations to elevate your ESSENCE Festival outfits:

Statement Glasses: Enhance your look with fashionable eyewear. Kemi suggests options from H&M, Amazon, Asos.

Headwear: Add flair with stylish hair clips, headbands, and turbans. Kemi highlights stylish choices available on Amazon and Kohls.

Bags: Make a statement with a printed or woven bag that catches the eye. Consider options like a Fringe Clutch, Denim Woven Tote, or Rectangular Bag.

Bonus Tips: Festival Fashion Faux Pas to Avoid

To ensure a stylish festival experience, steer clear of uncomfortable shoes, excessive layering, overdressing, and dark colors. Instead, prioritize comfort with breathable fabrics, comfortable footwear, and practical accessories while maintaining a chic appearance.

Wearing too many Layers:

Stick to minimal layers. A light, breathable top and bottom are usually sufficient. If you need an extra layer, choose something light and easy to carry, like a shawl or a lightweight scarf.

Choosing Dark Colors:

Opt for light-colored clothing that reflects sunlight and keeps you cooler. Whites, pastels, and light neutrals are good choices.

Ignoring Comfort for Style:

Find a balance between style and comfort. With the right fabrics, footwear, and accessories, festival fashion can be stylish yet comfortable.

From choosing breathable fabrics to incorporating cultural elements without breaking the bank, Kemi’s tips ensure attendees can showcase their boldest styles without compromising on comfort.