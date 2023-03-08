It’s High Time: Erykah Badu Launches Her Long-Awaited Cannabis Brand “That Badu”

Erykah Badu is known for her otherworldly aura. Thanks to a smart partnership, the singer is aiming to help us feel as euphoric as she always does.

Leading marijuana brand Cookies recently announced “That Badu,” the first product line from its new partnership with Apple Trees, a cannabis company established by music and creative genius Erykah Badu. According to a news release “That Badu,” a premium line of cannabis products designed with the wellness of women in mind, will be available on March 8—International Women’s Day—with more products rolling out in time for Mother’s Day.

The partnership is a no-brainer, since Badu has long been a proponent of cannabis usage but she said she wanted to ensure the timing was right.

“This collaboration with Erykah felt right and necessary for so many reasons,” she shared in a statement. “I was raised by my mother who was a powerful woman and I was mentored in the cannabis space by a powerful woman, so I think it’s extremely important for more women to be in the industry. A cannabis line created with women in mind feels very, very necessary. There is an open space for women in cannabis, and I love the idea of joining the committee of supportive women in this lane.”

Badu World Market, Badu’s online store recently debuted Apple Trees which included a line of cannabis accessories but it wasn’t until she met Berner did the idea of marijuana products become a reality.

"What Erykah represents is extremely unique and I believe it will elevate women in the space drastically. Plus, she is such a vibe and pleasure to work with, we took our time on this project and I'm beyond impressed with how hands-on she has been with everything."