Entry Level Employees Think Working From Home Will Hurt Their Career Trajectory—And They May Have A Point

Many of us love working from home, but it many not be the best bet for some employees, contrary to popular belief.

According to a March 28 report from Glassdoor’s economic research team, remote work has lost its luster for early-career workers as they cite many reasons for their stance.

“Remote work environments can bring challenges to fostering an engaging company culture, particularly for employees early in their careers,” wrote Richard Johnson, an associate economist and data scientist at Glassdoor as reported by HRDive. “Entry-level workers, who tend to be earlier in their professional careers, may have a difficult time establishing a solid footing in new organizations and remote work doesn’t appear to be helping,” according to a HRDive report.

The outlet also stated that Glassdoor’s report showed that entry-level workers had the lowest work-from-home rating — at 4.3 out of 5 — as compared with mid-senior workers (4.6), director-level roles (4.6), and executive roles (4.7).

“There is clearly still work to be done to ensure that entry-level employees are able to find the full support, resources, and opportunities they need to be as satisfied as their more-experienced peers with remote work,” Johnson said in a statement.

Overall, the findings suggest that soft skills like cross-networking and workplace social mores are missed out on by interns who are relegated to working from home.

Despite Gen-Z concerns, the work-from-movement is still holding strong among other generations as it provides many benefits, namely work-life balance.

“What’s consistent between all occupations with remote work access is the high satisfaction rating for the work-from-home benefit for 2022,” Johnson wrote. “Overall, companies pulling back on workplace flexibility or simply increasing in-person days indiscriminately are at risk of seeing their employees’ valuable talents being applied elsewhere.”