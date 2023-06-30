Melissa Mitchell And Kim Roxie Ignite The Ambition Of Aspiring Entrepreneurs At Essence Festival

Melissa Mitchell, the visionary behind Abeille Creations, and Kim Roxie, the trailblazing force behind LAMIK Beauty, took to the Soko Mrkt Stage at the Essence Festival of Culture with a powerful message on how to get started in the world of personal branding and business growth.

Mitchell, with her magnetic charisma, urged aspiring entrepreneurs to take action without hesitation. “The biggest thing for me is I just do it,” she emphasized, dispelling the need for perfection. The entrepreneur encouraged everyone to harness the power of their smartphones, which we carry with us daily, to unlock their money-making potential. Her words struck a deep chord as she emphasized that taking the first step is crucial for success. “And because we took that step, we’re on the Essence Fest stage for another year.”

Roxie further fueled the charge with her insights on embracing fear and uncertainty. “I believe that starting and feeling scared go hand in hand,” Roxie affirmed. She encouraged entrepreneurs to let go of concerns about confidence, as fear is a natural companion on the journey to greatness. She also reminded everyone that social media is not about projecting perfection but about embracing purpose. “Social media is not for your perfection. Social media is for your purpose,” she stated, rallying the audience to be authentic and purpose-driven.

The panel was a resounding reminder that cultivating ingenuity, self-assurance, and perseverance are vital for personal and business success.