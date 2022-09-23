Get Advice from Black Women Entrepreneurs

Essence

Sybil Amuti, the host of The Great Girlfriends Show recently sat down with three incredible women to share their stories, talk about building a business, and discuss what it means to create a legacy.

It’s no secret that Black woman entrepreneurs are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs, but also the most underfunded. And that’s why Sybil has invited Erica Jacobs, Associate Director of Multicultural at the Clorox Company, the 2021 Build Your Legacy winner and Founder/CEO of Hire Black Now, Niani Tolbert, and the 2022 winner and Founder/CEO of Hudson Kitchen, Djenaba Johnson-Jones to her show. And it’s also the reason Pine-Sol and ESSENCE have teamed up for the last three years in an

effort to help change that through their Build Your Legacy (BYL) Contest—since 2019, it has awarded over $300,000 to support women entrepreneurs and provide the opportunity to grow their businesses and live their dreams.

Click here to watch now to hear how winning this contest has impacted Niani and Djenaba and their businesses—plus discover how you can support Black women-owned businesses and maybe even start your own!