Meet 10 More Black Women Entrepreneurs Preparing To Win Big For Their Businesses
Black women business owners are continuing to remain at the forefront of innovation as entrepreneurs and the New Voices team is joining forces with the Target Accelerators team yet again to give ten of these hard-working women the chance of a lifetime. Poised and prepared before a panel of business experts, the ladies will be sharing their entrepreneurship journeys for a chance to win between $5,000 and $20,000 in funding for their businesses. Winners will also receive business coaching & mentoring from @newvoicesfamily to help them grow and scale their companies with purpose.

Keep scrolling to meet the 10 finalists for the first New Voices + Target Accelerators Pitch Competition of 2021 and then be sure to tune in and cheer them on TODAY at 3PM on essencestudios.com. See you there!

01
Sydney Davis, Founder, Tequity
Tequity is a do it yourself no-code mobile app development platform that is looking to empower non-technical solo founders to find equity through entrepreneurship by removing the cost and complication to rapid MVP app development. Tequity is an open source platform that eases the end-to-end process of app development through app store approval by offering templates, robust plugins for app functionality and due diligence to ensure app store acceptance.
02
Arion Long, Founder & CEO, Femly
After being diagnosed with a cervical tumor linked directly to chemicals in popular feminine hygiene products, Arion Long launched Femly to increase access to healthier alternatives. Femly’s eco-friendly & sustainable personal care products meet the needs of girls and women across the feminine lifecycle from menstruation to menopause. With a unique approach that includes stocking restrooms to end “period poverty” and technology that ensures no one is left behind, Femly is disrupting a $300B industry!
03
Ashley Rouse, Founder & CEO, Trade Street Jam Co.
Trade Street Jam Co. is a low sugar, vegan jam company. Obesity and diabetes are a plague to Americans and blacks especially, so bringing a product to market that is a healthier option is truly near and dear to their owner’s heart. Their jams truly shine in cocktails, cooking, baking and more. With over 15 years of culinary experience, Jam CEO Ashley Rouse continues to inject innovation and culinary expertise into each flavor. Like with two of their best sellers, Strawberry Chipotle & Fig and Smoked Yellow Peach, which their demographic (consisting of The Home Chef, The Healthy Snacker and the New Age Mom) love along with all six of their unique flavors.
04
Beverly Malbranche, Founder & CEO
Caribbrew brings the centuries-old coffee and cocoa flavors and aromas of the Caribbean to the States. Launched in 2018 by Beverly Malbranche, a Haiti native, who saw a lot of challenges but also discovered unique possibilities, Caribbrew’s goal is to create opportunities for everyone in their supply chain. They are proud to offer an exclusive line of products with the bountiful flavors and rich aromas of their homeland! 
05
Jacquelyn Rodgers, Founder, Greentop Gifts
Greentop Gifts brings diversity to your celebrations through gift wrap, home decor, and apparel that features Black figures. It was created out of the realization that the products used to celebrate Christmas, Birthdays, Baby Showers and Graduations lack diversity. Greentop Gifts’ customers love celebrations and believe in the importance of diversity during the special moments they celebrate. We offer premium products for people that have historically been overlooked by the retailers they patronize every day.
06
Jimanne Wilkinson, Founder & CEO, Good Vibes Clean
Good Vibes Clean LLC offers a powerful, plant-based, multi-surface cleaning product that changes the whole vibe. Good Vibes All Purpose Cleaner is for conscious consumers who are concerned about exposing their families to dangerous chemicals as well as those who wish to change the energy in their space. What makes Good Vibes unique is the intention behind their cleaning products. The brand adds value by helping its customers create peaceful environments.
07
Cecilia Pearson, Founder & CEO, BabyPalooza
Babypalooza equips new and expectant moms for motherhood through events, personalized monthly guides, community connection, and a product marketplace. Babypalooza reaches first-time moms by hosting virtual and live baby expos in partnership with top CPG baby brands, area health systems, and local companies in markets nationwide.”
08
Felicia Jarrell, CEO, Goldmine and Coco
Goldmine & Coco is an online stationery and lifestyle brand where we sprinkle planners, accessories and apparel with Black Girl Magic so you can make a powerful statement and plan for success. We recognized a need for more representation through illustration in the stationery industry. Our target audience consists of African American women with an age range of 25-65. Our merchandise features hand-drawn depictions of everyday Black women and delivers the sentiment of sisterhood and positive vibes needed to achieve life and business goals.
09
Simone Smith, CFO, 2 Girls And Our Truck
2 Girls and Our Trucks LLC is a Long Haul trucking company that aims to be a highly utilized trucking company in the United States within the next 5-10 years. 2 Girls currently hauls general freight such as water, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products, automobile parts, etc. We originally chose the trucking industry because of the growth potential because trucking is dominating the freight industry. Trucking has always been very important in keeping America thriving.
10
Jennifer McDonald, Founder & CEO, Jenny Dawn Cellars
Founded in 2016 by Jennifer McDonald, Jenny Dawn Cellars has grown from the dream of an at-home winemaker into Wichita’s first urban winery. In 2017, Jenny Dawn Cellars established a working partnership with a wine facilitator in Napa, California. In 2019, Jenny Dawn Cellars opened a winery and tasting room in the heart of downtown Wichita located at Union Station. As of June 2020, Jenny Dawn Cellars has 11 handcrafted wines.
