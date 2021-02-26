Meet 10 More Black Women Entrepreneurs Preparing To Win Big For Their Businesses

Black women business owners are continuing to remain at the forefront of innovation as entrepreneurs and the New Voices team is joining forces with the Target Accelerators team yet again to give ten of these hard-working women the chance of a lifetime. Poised and prepared before a panel of business experts, the ladies will be sharing their entrepreneurship journeys for a chance to win between $5,000 and $20,000 in funding for their businesses. Winners will also receive business coaching & mentoring from @newvoicesfamily to help them grow and scale their companies with purpose.

Keep scrolling to meet the 10 finalists for the first New Voices + Target Accelerators Pitch Competition of 2021 and then be sure to tune in and cheer them on TODAY at 3PM on essencestudios.com. See you there!