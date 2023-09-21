Ciara’s Rum Company Just Received A Huge 7-Figure Investment

Ciara has a great deal to celebrate.

The singer and entrepreneur’s co-owned Ten To One rum brand recently accepted a $1 million investment from InvestBev Group, according to a report from Black Enterprise. The investment aims to expand the company’s presence across new markets and create other pathways for growth.

Launched in 2019, co-owner Marc Farrell said the brand is a reflection of rich

“Continuously challenging expectations has been core to our brand’s DNA from day one, and proven to be a major ingredient in preserving on a path to success – even against the backdrop of a global pandemic,” said Farrell per a 2022 news release. “There remains an enormous opportunity to change the way people taste, experience and talk about rum, and with the incredible support of the Pronghorn team, we will not only be able to expand our footprint to other major metropolitan hubs, but also introduce consumers to new occasions for which rum should be considered the spirit of choice.”

“Data shows that rum is gaining share monthly, and we are excited to support Ten To One in their growth journey,” said Brian Rosen, founder of InvestBev Group. He continued, “Marc and his team have built an incredible brand for what we feel is the next hot category.

According to a report by Spirit Business, InvestBev shared they would partner with spirits investment firm Pronghorn, which invested in the brand last year.

“We’ve always sought to identify great investors who not only have resonance with our aspirations for Ten To One, but also have the ability to directly impact those ambitions to build something iconic with the brand,” Farrell shared.

“Brian and the InvestBev team fit the bill on both fronts, and so we’re thrilled to welcome them to the Ten To One family.”